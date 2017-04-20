NBA

Kristaps Porzingis on future with Knicks: 'I love New York'

1:56 | NBA
Who are the wealthiest NBA owners?
SI Wire
Thursday April 20th, 2017

New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis says he wants to remain with the team despite skipping out on an exit meeting with team president Phil Jackson after the regular season concluded.

While Porzingis said he was committed to the team, he refused to answer any questions about the exit meeting, which he reportedly missed because of "frustration over dysfunction" and "drama" surrounding the organization.

“Of course,” Porzingis told the New York Post when asked if he wants to be a Knick next year. “I love New York. I love New York.”

“It’s not the right moment to comment on anything [about it],” he added. “I don’t want to say anything."

The Knicks, who missed the playoffs for the fourth straight year, have had their share of dysfunction this year, with the still unresolved status of star forward Carmelo Anthony, who remains on the trading block.

Porzingis will head to his home country of Latvia this summer and plans on playing for the national team in the European Championships.

The 21-year-old Porzingis averaged 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and two blocks in 66 games this past season.

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters