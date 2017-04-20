NBA

Russell Westbrook: “I don’t give a f---” about 50-point triple double

7:01 | NBA
Give and Go: Surprises from NBA playoffs first round
SI Wire
an hour ago

Thunder guard Russell Westbrook was in no mood to celebrate his incredible statline after a Game 2 loss to the Rockets on Wednesday. Houston leads its first-round matchup with Oklahoma City 2–0 despite 51 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists from Westbrook in the second game of the series.

After the game, Westbrook—who averaged a triple double during the regular season—did not mince words when asked about his latest statistical feat. 

[tweet:https://twitter.com/SInow/status/854905910313005060​]

Westbrook’s 51 points on Wednesday were the most in a playoff game since Ray Allen scored 51 for the Celtics in 2009. His 43 shots were the most field goal attempts since Michael Jordan also shot 43 times against the Suns in Game 3 of the 1993 NBA Finals. Westbrook’s usage rate against the Rockets on Wednesday was 55.3.

Game 3 of the series is on Friday.

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters