NBA

Jerry West calls Russell Westbrook a ‘reincarnation of Michael Jordan’

NBA
Jerry West wishes the NBA would change its logo
SI Wire
22 minutes ago

Appearing on ESPN’s The Jump on Friday, NBA legend Jerry West offered the highest of praise for Russell Westbrook.

“We're looking at a reincarnation of Michael Jordan who might be a little better in terms of athletic ability,” he said, placing Westbrook in the top tier of NBA stars historically, before discussing the MVP race.

Westbrook averaged a triple-double this season, putting together one of the most remarkable campaigns in recent memory by any player. The Thunder trail the Rockets — and fellow MVP candidate James Harden — 2–0 in the first round of the playoffs.

 

 

