Appearing on ESPN’s The Jump on Friday, NBA legend Jerry West offered the highest of praise for Russell Westbrook.

“We're looking at a reincarnation of Michael Jordan who might be a little better in terms of athletic ability,” he said, placing Westbrook in the top tier of NBA stars historically, before discussing the MVP race.

Westbrook averaged a triple-double this season, putting together one of the most remarkable campaigns in recent memory by any player. The Thunder trail the Rockets — and fellow MVP candidate James Harden — 2–0 in the first round of the playoffs.