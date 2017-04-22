NBA

Warriors coach Steve Kerr sidelined for Game 3 with illness, Kevin Durant also out

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr will not coach the team against the Trail Blazers on Saturday night due to illness, the team announced.

Assistant coach Mike Brown will coach the Warriors in Game 3 of their series against the Blazers. The Warriors hold a 2–0 series lead entering the first of two games in Portland.

Brown has plenty of head coaching experience, after leading the Cavaliers and Lakers to the playoffs six combined times from 2005–2012.

ESPN’s Marc Stein first reported Kevin Durant, who is listed as questionable for the game with a left calf strain, will be held out of the game. Durant missed Game 2 of the series after injuring himself in Game 1.

The Warriors are also without Matt Barnes and Shaun Livingston due to injuries.

The Trail Blazers will have Jusuf Nurkic in the lineup as he makes his return from injury in a limited capacity.

