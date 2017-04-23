Give and Go: Surprises from NBA playoffs first round

The Golden State Warriors remain concerned with head coach Steve Kerr's back discomfort and the uncertainty behind his return, according to The Mercury News.

Assistant coach Mike Brown filled in for Kerr in the 119–113 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 3 of the first-round series.

Kerr made the trip to Portland but was ruled out of coaching on Saturday afternoon, when he missed shoot around.

“He hadn’t been feeling well for a couple days, so I knew it would be a possibility,” Brown told the media before the game.

Kerr could miss Game 4 on Monday night. He missed the first 43 games of the 2015-16 season due to complications from back surgery. He was not at 100% when he returned.

“He thinks like a player does, wanting to get back. But he’s got to get right,” one source told The Mercury News.