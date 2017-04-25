NBA

Watch: Russell Westbrook heads to locker room without shaking hands with Rockets

2:58 | NBA
Russell Westbrook's ability to perform in the clutch comes into question
SI Wire
17 minutes ago

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook headed into the locker room without shaking hands with the Houston Rockets after being eliminated in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

The Rockets advanced to the Western Conference semifinals after defeating the Thunder in five games.

Watch Westbrook walk off the court below:

Westbrook finished Tuesday night's game with 47 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in 42 minutes.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters