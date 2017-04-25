Russell Westbrook's ability to perform in the clutch comes into question

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook headed into the locker room without shaking hands with the Houston Rockets after being eliminated in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

The Rockets advanced to the Western Conference semifinals after defeating the Thunder in five games.

Watch Westbrook walk off the court below:

Russ had no time for postgame handshakes pic.twitter.com/yfuqhuU9BW — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 26, 2017

Westbrook finished Tuesday night's game with 47 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in 42 minutes.