Patrick Beverley on Russell Westbrook: "Men lie, women lie, but the numbers don't"

Russell Westbrook's ability to perform in the clutch comes into question
an hour ago

Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley was asked about Russell Westbrook after the 105-99 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

"[Russ] looked up and said, 'No one can guard me, I got 40 points.' I'm like, that's nice, you took 34 shots to get it," Beverley said.

"I'm not out here trying to bash anybody," he added. "Men lie, women lie, but the numbers don't. Collectively as a unit we did a good job on him."

Watch Beverley's comments below:

Westbrook finished Game 5 with 47 points and responded to Beverley's statement.

"He was talking about he's first team All-Defense...maybe he was dreaming or some s--t".

The Rockets now await the winner of the Spurs-Grizzlies series. 

