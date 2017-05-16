2017 NBA Draft Lottery: Celtics win No. 1 pick

The Boston Celtics have landed the No. 1 pick for next month's NBA Draft.

The draft order was determined on Tuesday night in New York City at the 2017 NBA Draft lottery. Fourteen teams were in attendance and hoping for their respective ping-pong ball to be drawn before the Celtics were selected.

This is the first time the Celtics will have the No. 1 pick in the Common Draft era, which started in 1966.

The Brooklyn Nets finished the year with the worst record in the league at 20–62. The Nets' first-round pick was traded to the Boston Celtics. The Celtics entered with a 25% chance at being the top pick.

In each of the past three years, the team with the highest odds to win the lottery ended up with the No. 1 pick.

The Suns, Lakers, and 76ers were the only other teams with odds higher than 10%.

Markelle Fultz of Washington or Lonzo Ball of UCLA are projected as the top picks in the draft,

The draft will be held on June 22.

1. Boston Celtics

2. Los Angeles Lakers

3. Philadelphia 76ers

4. Phoenix Suns

5. Sacramento Kings

6. Orlando Magic

7. Minnesota Timberwolves

8. New York Knicks

9. Dallas Mavericks

10. Sacramento Kings

11. Charlotte Hornets

12. Detroit Pistons

13. Denver Nuggets

14. Miami Heat