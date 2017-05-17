Steve Kerr health improves, will travel to San Antonio with Warriors

Could Warriors be discredited for not facing Spurs at full strength?

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr will travel with the team ahead of Game 3 and 4 of the Western Conference Finals in San Antonio, general manager Bob Myers told 95.7 The Game.

“He’s around; that’s better. He wasn’t around; that was worse," Meyers said. "We were dealing with him not being around. The more he’s around, the better.”

The Warriors lead the series 2–0 with Mike Brown filling in for Kerr on the sidelines.

• Steve Kerr's Absence: The True Test Of A Leader

Kerr has been suffering from complications of a 2015 back procedure that kept him away from the bench for most of 2016's first half. He took a leave of absence following Game 2 of the first round series against the Portland Trail Blazer and did not travel to Portland or Utah for the rest of the playoffs.

The Warriors will travel to San Antonio on Thursday. Game 3 will be played on Saturday.