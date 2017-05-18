NBA

Draymond Green says Klay Thompson’s All-NBA snub is ‘BS’

2:06 | NBA
Are Cavaliers now the favorite to win NBA Finals?
Jeremy Woo
Thursday May 18th, 2017

Draymond Green shared some candid thoughts on this season’s All-NBA selections saying Thursday that teammate Klay Thompson’s omission from the lists was ‘bullshit.’

“You look around, our team, what, we won 67 games or something like that? And we probably just handed teams three or four?...Klay is one of our top three guys, and to not be on an NBA team, I think it’s pretty crazy. There’s some guys on there, scorers averaging 20 points and don’t have near the amount of wins we have. How he could be left out, I don’t really understand it.”

Green says he looks at the teams and notices “sometimes, winning’s not that important.”

The outspoken forward was one of three Warriors named to the All-NBA teams, which are voted on by media. Despite leading the league in wins, the Warriors placed nobody on the first team, with Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant (who was injured for a chunk of the season) on the second team, and Green making the third team.

Thompson averaged 22.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists this season while shooting 41.4% from three and making a remarkable 268 shots from behind the arc.

Golden State holds a 2–0 lead on San Antonio in the Western Conference finals entering Friday’s game.

