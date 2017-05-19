NBA players react to Cavs rout of Celtics

While many fans had probably turned the TV off by the time the Cleveland Cavaliers opened up a 41-point lead over the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, plenty of NBA players and others associated with the game stuck around on social media to put in their two cents on the game (and are probably glad they are at home watching).

Here are some of the reactions to the game, which Cleveland won 130–86 to take a 2–0 series lead. Game 3 is Sunday.

Welp... — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) May 20, 2017

Holy shit! Did Cleveland take HGH before the playoffs started? — Trevor Booker (@35_Fitz) May 20, 2017

That's fun basketball right there.. they're really just having fun — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 20, 2017

Cmon man... smh this is crazy. — Garrett Temple (@GTemp14) May 20, 2017

Never seen anything like this. Wow pic.twitter.com/nznWVQCDg3 — Daryl Morey (@dmorey) May 20, 2017

Man — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) May 20, 2017