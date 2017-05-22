NBA

Andre Iguodala credits better sleep for improved performance

Andre Iguodala, who shot a career-best 52.8 percent from the field on this year's 67-win Warriors team, told Arianna Huffinton improving his sleeping routine has had benefits on the court in on her Thrive Global podcast

Iguodala, an investor in Thrive Global, told Huffington steps he has taken to get better sleep include putting his phone on airplane mode, limiting screen time before bed and monitoring the temperature in the room he's sleeping in. He said he used to go to bed late and saw a significant impact after making the changes. 

"It wasn't just the games. I practiced better, my preparation was better," Iguodala said. "I would go to the gym at night and I felt refreshed. You're more productive, your productivity goes up. You're more useful with your time. You can actually get more done in a shorter period of time, if you're all locked in. I think sleep plays a huge part in that." 

Iguodala said some of his teammates have bought in to his approach to sleep. He also said Golden State is "ahead of the curve" when it comes to making players comfortable on the road. 

"Sometimes we'll be in a city too late after a game, and instead of flying back, we'll stay that night so we can get a proper night's rest," Iguodala said. "Then we'll leave the next morning. Our team does a really good job." 

The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead on the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals. A 12-year veteran, Iguodala has averaged 6.5 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in the postseason after scoring 7.6 points per game and grabbing 4.0 rebounds per game during the regular season. 

 

