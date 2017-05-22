When do the NBA Finals start?
All signs point toward another NBA Finals match-up between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Last year, the Cleveland Cavaliers won their first championship after the Warriors blew a 3–1 series lead. The Warriors won the 2015 NBA Finals in six games over the Cavaliers.
The NBA Finals will begin on Thursday, June 1 and will be aired on ABC.
Here's a look at the 2017 NBA Finals schedule (All times ET).
Game 1: Thursday, June 1 at 9 p.m. on ABC
Game 2: Sunday, June 4 at 8 p.m on ABC
Game 3: Wednesday, June 7 at 9 p.m on ABC
Game 5: Monday, June 12 at 9 p.m. on ABC
Game 6: Thursday, June 15 at 9 p.m. on ABC
Game 7: Sunday, June 18 at 8 p.m on ABC