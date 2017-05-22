NBA

When do the NBA Finals start?

0:53 | NBA
LeBron James on Game 3 loss: 'I didn't have it'
Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

All signs point toward another NBA Finals match-up between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Last year, the Cleveland Cavaliers won their first championship after the Warriors blew a 3–1 series lead. The Warriors won the 2015 NBA Finals in six games over the Cavaliers.

The NBA Finals will begin on Thursday, June 1 and will be aired on ABC.

Here's a look at the 2017 NBA Finals schedule (All times ET).

Game 1: Thursday, June 1 at 9 p.m. on ABC

Game 2: Sunday, June 4 at 8 p.m on ABC

Game 3: Wednesday, June 7 at 9 p.m on ABC

Game 4: Friday, June 9 at 9 p.m on ABC

Game 5: Monday, June 12 at 9 p.m. on ABC

Game 6: Thursday, June 15 at 9 p.m. on ABC

Game 7: Sunday, June 18 at 8 p.m on ABC

