Did LeBron James have his worst playoff performance in Game 3?

The Cavs host the Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night, staked to a 2–1 lead.

After surprisingly dropping Game 3 to an Isaiah Thomas-less Celtics squad, the Cavs need a win to get back on track and move toward the Finals, where the Warriors await a potential rematch. Cleveland will look to recapture its stellar playoff form, as will LeBron James, who struggled during Sunday’s loss.

Boston will lean on the guard tandem of Avery Bradley and Marcus Smart to pick up the injured Thomas’ production once again.

How to watch

When: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live stream: Watch the game online here.