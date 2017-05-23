Warriors sweep their way to NBA Finals

The cameras sometimes never stop rolling with Inside the NBA and it provides the viewer with incredible banter between the analysts.

On Tuesday night, the Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley feuded over defining a "must-win" situation and championship titles in their respective careers.

O'Neal tried to discredit Barkley by noting that Barkley had only been to the NBA Finals once in his career. Barkley fired back by saying that O'Neal was riding the coattails of Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade and Alonzo Mourning in his career.

O'Neal previously went at Barkley in February regarding LeBron James.

Shaq thought about it... pic.twitter.com/LJ1J1FYoLE — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) February 3, 2017

This is 100 times better than any LeBron vs. MJ debate that has taken place in the past week.