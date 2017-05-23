NBA

Watch: Charles Barkley tells Shaq that he rode Kobe Bryant's coattails

0:50 | NBA
Warriors sweep their way to NBA Finals
Chris Chavez
26 minutes ago

The cameras sometimes never stop rolling with Inside the NBA and it provides the viewer with incredible banter between the analysts.

On Tuesday night, the Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley feuded over defining a "must-win" situation and championship titles in their respective careers.

O'Neal tried to discredit Barkley by noting that Barkley had only been to the NBA Finals once in his career. Barkley fired back by saying that O'Neal was riding the coattails of Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade and Alonzo Mourning in his career.

The Warriors' 3-1 Revenge Tour Reaches The NBA Finals

O'Neal previously went at Barkley in February regarding LeBron James.

This is 100 times better than any LeBron vs. MJ debate that has taken place in the past week.

