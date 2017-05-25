NBA

Caron Butler, Ben Gordon to participate in charity basketball game at Essence Festival

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
Tim Balk
2 hours ago

Time Inc.'s Essence Festival and Master P's Team Hope NOLA foundation are teaming up for a charity basketball game featuring former NBA players and other celebrities, Time Inc. announced Thursday. 

The celebrity game will take place June 29 as part of the already announced "Day of Service" with Team Hope NOLA, an organization which aims to help at-risk New Orleans youth through community activities. Caron Butler and Ben Gordon are among the former professionals who will take part in the game. 

Other participants in the event will include Pelicans assistant coach and Team Hope NOLA co-founder Robert Pack as well as musicians Trey Songs and Ray J. 

NBA
The Luxury Of Love: Cleveland's Not-So-Secret Playoff Weapon

“We are thrilled to be expanding our Day of Service partnership with Master P and Team Hope Nola with the Festival’s first-ever charity basketball game,” said Essence general manager Joy Profet. “Master P and Team Hope Nola have enlisted an incredible star-studded lineup who are eager to use their platform in effort to raise funds that will continually support New Orleans students with the necessary tools to enable future success." 

The game will be played at the Xavier University of Louisiana Convocation Center in New Orleans, and proceeds from the event will go toward a scholarship fund for New Orleans youth. Tickets for the game are available at the Essence Festival's website

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters