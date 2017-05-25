Time Inc.'s Essence Festival and Master P's Team Hope NOLA foundation are teaming up for a charity basketball game featuring former NBA players and other celebrities, Time Inc. announced Thursday.

The celebrity game will take place June 29 as part of the already announced "Day of Service" with Team Hope NOLA, an organization which aims to help at-risk New Orleans youth through community activities. Caron Butler and Ben Gordon are among the former professionals who will take part in the game.

Other participants in the event will include Pelicans assistant coach and Team Hope NOLA co-founder Robert Pack as well as musicians Trey Songs and Ray J.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our Day of Service partnership with Master P and Team Hope Nola with the Festival’s first-ever charity basketball game,” said Essence general manager Joy Profet. “Master P and Team Hope Nola have enlisted an incredible star-studded lineup who are eager to use their platform in effort to raise funds that will continually support New Orleans students with the necessary tools to enable future success."

The game will be played at the Xavier University of Louisiana Convocation Center in New Orleans, and proceeds from the event will go toward a scholarship fund for New Orleans youth. Tickets for the game are available at the Essence Festival's website.