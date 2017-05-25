LeBron James hit another massive career milestone on Thursday, passing Michael Jordan as the NBA’s all-time playoff scoring leader with his 29th point of the Cavs’ game against the Celtics.

Cleveland jumped out to a convincing early lead behind James and Kyrie Irving, and James had 20 at halftime with the Cavs up 75–57 (75 points is the most any team has scored in the first half of a playoff game since 2003). With 2:40 left in the third quarter, he hit a three to surpass Jordan for the all-time mark.

Watch the shot below.

Jordan was the previous leader with 5,987 points. James entered the night at 5,960 and now has 5,989 and counting. He is also now the league’s career playoff scoring leader against the Celtics, with more points scored against Boston than any other team, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

The record highlights James’ playoff longevity, although Jordan still has him beat with six championships to two. The Cavs will return to the NBA Finals to face the Warriors with a win on Thursday.