NBA

Report: Turkey issues arrest warrant for Enes Kanter

1:01 | NBA
Enes Kanter back in U.S., wants to become a citizen
Jeremy Woo
2 hours ago

 Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter is wanted in his home country over his alleged association with a political separatist movement, according to an AFP report based off a pro-government Turkish newspaper.

A judge in Turkey issued a warrant for Kanter’s arrest following an investigation to his alleged association with separatist leader Fethullah Gulen, who was accused of attempting to stage a coup to overthrow president Recep Tayyip Erdogan last July. Kanter was being investigated for “membership [in] an armed terrorist organisation,” as Turkish officials phrased it.

Kanter, 25, has openly backed Gulen in the past and also hit out publicly at Erdogan, likening him to Hitler.

The arrest warrant cites Kanter’s alleged use of an an encrypted messaging application created for Gulen’s supporters to use. Gulen’s Hizmet movement has provided a public resistance to Erdogan’s government, but Gulen has strongly denied plotting against Turkey’s government.

Kanter referenced the story in a Twitter post as translated below.

 "You cannot catch me. Hahaha. Don't waste your energy.

"I am already going to come to (Turkey) to spit on all of your ugly, hate-filled faces."

Kanter was detained in Romania over the weekend after the cancelation of his Turkish passport and is now back in the United States. He said Monday he would seek American citizenship, and that the cancelation was because of his open criticism of Erdogan’s government. Erdogan has used his presidency to gain increasing amounts of power over the country, winning a referendum in April that increased his political powers, and has been criticized for his autocratic leadership.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters