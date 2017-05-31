NBA

LeBron James: 'Hello NBA Finals, I missed you!', misses shot

0:54 | NBA
History of LeBron James vs. Kevin Durant
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Just one day before the NBA Finals begin at Oracle Arena, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers took the court for shoot-around.

James was in great spirits and could be heard saying, "Hello NBA Finals, I missed you." He missed his first shot.

Channing Frye was next to James and responded with "How you gonna miss that?"

The NBA Finals begin on Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET

