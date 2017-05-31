LeBron James: 'Hello NBA Finals, I missed you!', misses shot
Just one day before the NBA Finals begin at Oracle Arena, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers took the court for shoot-around.
James was in great spirits and could be heard saying, "Hello NBA Finals, I missed you." He missed his first shot.
Channing Frye was next to James and responded with "How you gonna miss that?"
The NBA Finals begin on Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET