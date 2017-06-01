These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Steph Curry debuted his new Curry 4 sneaker in an all-white colorway for the Finals, and the UnderArmour kicks aren’t half bad.

Curry, whose shoes have been the butt of jokes in the past, appears to have largely avoided the meme critics of the internet with this stealthy debut. I mean, all-white high tops tend to be a pretty unimpeachable style play, but these also manage to look athletic and also decidedly not like a thing your dad would wear to a cookout.

Good job, UA.

First Look: Stephen Curry is debuting the Under Armour Curry 4 in the #NBAfinals tonight. pic.twitter.com/W4iw7oK1Af — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) June 1, 2017

First look at the Curry 4 pic.twitter.com/XuT4lVRYjK — Kick'n It (@KicknIt_) June 1, 2017

Check out a small piece of the reaction from around Twitter below.

First look at the Curry 4...NOT BAD (📸 via @NickDePaula) pic.twitter.com/Y0w7KFtmZx — Jarrel (@_JarrelHarris) June 1, 2017

With Curry 3's not doing well, Under Armour execs were confident the Curry 4 would be a star. Putting it on a big stage tonight. https://t.co/Kdhzr1btzX — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 1, 2017

Designing Steph's Finals shoes had to be the most stressful job in America this year https://t.co/VnnjNxYi0F — Andrew Sharp (@andrewsharp) June 1, 2017

Not hideous this time. Lol https://t.co/ZLt51XEQTO — Lower East Scribe (@LowerEastScribe) June 1, 2017

Thoughts?