Steph Curry unveiled his new sneaker for the Finals, and it’s actually pretty cool

Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

Steph Curry debuted his new Curry 4 sneaker in an all-white colorway for the Finals, and the UnderArmour kicks aren’t half bad.

Curry, whose shoes have been the butt of jokes in the past, appears to have largely avoided the meme critics of the internet with this stealthy debut. I mean, all-white high tops tend to be a pretty unimpeachable style play, but these also manage to look athletic and also decidedly not like a thing your dad would wear to a cookout.

Good job, UA.

Check out a small piece of the reaction from around Twitter below.

[tweet"https://twitter.com/kustoo/status/870434190826721281]

Thoughts?

