Ben Gordon was arrested and taken into custody Thursday morning, USA Today's A.J. Perez reports.

TMZ reported Gordon was arrested after he pulled fire alarms at his apartment complex while locked out.

Gordon, an 11-year NBA veteran, last played in the league in 2015. He played 25 games in the NBA D-League for the Texas Legends this winter, averaging 15.2 points per game in a comeback attempt.

Gordon won the Sixth Man of the Year award in 2005 as a rookie with the Chicago Bulls.