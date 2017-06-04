NBA

Watch: Fans brawl on national TV as LeBron James leaves the floor

Stanley Kay
2 hours ago

As LeBron James exited the court following a loss in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, fans watching on national television were treated to a small melee between fans crowding near the tunnel. 

It's unclear what exactly led to the fight, or how it was resolved. But as James walked toward the tunnel at Oracle Arena, he had to momentarily pause as the fight started spilling onto the floor. 

Watch video of the incident below. 

The Cavaliers lost Game 2 and now trail the Warriors 2–0 in the series. Game 3 is Wednesday in Cleveland. 

