These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

As LeBron James exited the court following a loss in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, fans watching on national television were treated to a small melee between fans crowding near the tunnel.

It's unclear what exactly led to the fight, or how it was resolved. But as James walked toward the tunnel at Oracle Arena, he had to momentarily pause as the fight started spilling onto the floor.

Watch video of the incident below.

The Cavs' postgame court exit was interrupted by a fight between fans pic.twitter.com/BwrxtwFtnH — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 5, 2017

The Cavaliers lost Game 2 and now trail the Warriors 2–0 in the series. Game 3 is Wednesday in Cleveland.