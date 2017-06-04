Warriors coach Steve Kerr will coach his team in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, returning to the bench after an extended absence due to complications from back surgery.

"The intention is to coach the rest of the series," Kerr said, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

Kerr has not been on the bench with the team since its second game of the 2017 postseason, in the first round against the Blazers. He was forced to step aside due to complications, including nausea and migraines, stemming from his summer 2015 surgery. Kerr missed the first 43 games of the 2015–16 season.

Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown has been filling in for Kerr during his absence. Brown has led the Warriors to 11 consecutive victories.

The Warriors beat the Cavaliers 113–91 in Game 1. Game 2 is Sunday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland.