Twitter goes wild after Stephen Curry cooks LeBron James 1-on-1
One of the highlights of NBA Finals Game 2 was Stephen Curry smoking LeBron James in a brief 1-on-1 encounter in the third quarter.
It was a great play from Curry, who faked roughly 17 different ways, taking LeBron with him, before putting in a layup. (To be fair, James stayed with him almost all the way.)
Steph Curry takes LeBron everywhere off the dribble. pic.twitter.com/LOuOcuIvmJ— RealGM (@RealGM) June 5, 2017
And another angle:
Baseline angle of Curry and LeBron pic.twitter.com/TxUVQqtwrk— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) June 5, 2017
Twitter, of course, went crazy after the play. Here's a look at some of the best reactions to Curry's brilliant footwork.
Steph just took LeBron into the next phase of his career— Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) June 5, 2017
Steph just gave Lebron the business. Jesus.— Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) June 5, 2017
Stephen Curry just put LeBron James in a blender, and finished at the rim. Let's just say he wasn't doing that in last year's Finals.— Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) June 5, 2017
LeBron just tried his hardest to avoid that ... Curry cooked him anyway— Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) June 5, 2017
Curry had LeBron on ice skates with no laces lmaooooo— EverybodyHatesBdell (@Bdell1014) June 5, 2017
steph curry vs. lebron james is fucking perfect thank you for that moment universe— Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) June 5, 2017
Steph got that payback for LeBron sonning him in last year's Finals lol— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 5, 2017
Steph been waiting to cook LeBron like for a WHOLE YEAR ever since LeBron gave him the face— BlackSportsOnline (@BSO) June 5, 2017
Steph vs LeBron = "You spin me round round baby right round.."— Chillin in my Bacta (@AminESPN) June 5, 2017
Game 3 is Wednesday night in Cleveland.