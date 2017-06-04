NBA

Twitter goes wild after Stephen Curry cooks LeBron James 1-on-1

Stanley Kay
32 minutes ago

One of the highlights of NBA Finals Game 2 was Stephen Curry smoking LeBron James in a brief 1-on-1 encounter in the third quarter. 

It was a great play from Curry, who faked roughly 17 different ways, taking LeBron with him, before putting in a layup. (To be fair, James stayed with him almost all the way.) 

And another angle: 

Twitter, of course, went crazy after the play. Here's a look at some of the best reactions to Curry's brilliant footwork. 

Game 3 is Wednesday night in Cleveland. 

