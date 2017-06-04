These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

One of the highlights of NBA Finals Game 2 was Stephen Curry smoking LeBron James in a brief 1-on-1 encounter in the third quarter.

It was a great play from Curry, who faked roughly 17 different ways, taking LeBron with him, before putting in a layup. (To be fair, James stayed with him almost all the way.)

Steph Curry takes LeBron everywhere off the dribble. pic.twitter.com/LOuOcuIvmJ — RealGM (@RealGM) June 5, 2017

And another angle:

Baseline angle of Curry and LeBron pic.twitter.com/TxUVQqtwrk — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) June 5, 2017

Twitter, of course, went crazy after the play. Here's a look at some of the best reactions to Curry's brilliant footwork.

Steph just took LeBron into the next phase of his career — Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) June 5, 2017

Steph just gave Lebron the business. Jesus. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) June 5, 2017

Stephen Curry just put LeBron James in a blender, and finished at the rim. Let's just say he wasn't doing that in last year's Finals. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) June 5, 2017

LeBron just tried his hardest to avoid that ... Curry cooked him anyway — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) June 5, 2017

Curry had LeBron on ice skates with no laces lmaooooo — EverybodyHatesBdell (@Bdell1014) June 5, 2017

steph curry vs. lebron james is fucking perfect thank you for that moment universe — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) June 5, 2017

Steph got that payback for LeBron sonning him in last year's Finals lol — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 5, 2017

Steph been waiting to cook LeBron like for a WHOLE YEAR ever since LeBron gave him the face — BlackSportsOnline (@BSO) June 5, 2017

Steph vs LeBron = "You spin me round round baby right round.." — Chillin in my Bacta (@AminESPN) June 5, 2017

Game 3 is Wednesday night in Cleveland.