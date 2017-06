The Golden State Warriors are famous for blowing a 3–1 series lead to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals.

The Warriors find themselves up 3–0 on the Cavaliers in the 2017 NBA Finals, which is good news because no NBA team has ever blown a 3–0 series lead.

The Warriors look to become the first team to go undefeated in the NBA Playoffs by going 16–0.

The Warriors have not lost four games in a row since February 26 to March 2, 2013.