Warriors end Game 3 on 11-0 run to take 3-0 Finals lead

After the Cleveland Cavaliers' Game 3 loss to the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday night, J.R. Smith tweeted "Cavs in 7."

Less than 10 minutes later, it was deleted.

JR Smith has deleted this tweet pic.twitter.com/bI1hRSXaV4 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 8, 2017

The Cavaliers look to become the first team to overcome a 3–0 NBA Finals deficit. No team has ever blown a three-game lead in the championship.

The Warriors have not lost four games in a row since February 26 to March 2, 2013.