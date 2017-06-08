These are the five best contracts in baseball

Through the first two months of the Major League Baseball season, rumors are already starting to fly about deals that could be made before the non-waiver trade deadline on July 31.

As teams scramble to get a foothold of their positions in their respective divisions, injuries have already derailed some teams potential at a postseason berth.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league.

Rumors and News

• The Twins will have high school prospect Hunter Greene in for a workout on Friday. (MLBPipeline.com)

• Atlanta Braves infielder Sean Rodriguez has resumed some baseball activities. Rodriguez was injured in an offseason car accident. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

• Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen says Pittsburgh "is somewhere I want to be." McCutchen has been named in trade rumors all season.

Injuries

• Atlanta Braves placed third baseman Adonis Garcia on the 10-day disabled list with sprained left ring finger

• Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado's X-ray on injured head comes back negative.

• Pittsburgh Pirates placed catcher Francisco Cervelli on the 7-day disabled list with cncussion.

• Tampa Bay Rays placed second baseman Brad Miller on the 10-day disabled list with right groin strain.

• Milwaukee Brewers placed pitcher Matt Garza on the 10-day disabled list with chest contusion. Move to retroactive to June 4.

• Colorado Rockies placed outfielder Gerardo Parra on the 10-day disabled list with strained right quad.

• Minnesota Twins placed pitcher Hector Santiago on the 10-day disabled list with left shoulder strain.