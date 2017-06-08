NBA

Through the first two months of the Major League Baseball season, rumors are already starting to fly about deals that could be made before the non-waiver trade deadline on July 31.

As teams scramble to get a foothold of their positions in their respective divisions, injuries have already derailed some teams potential at a postseason berth.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league.

Rumors and News

• The Twins will have high school prospect Hunter Greene in for a workout on Friday. (MLBPipeline.com)

• Atlanta Braves infielder Sean Rodriguez has resumed some baseball activities. Rodriguez was injured in an offseason car accident. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

• Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen says Pittsburgh "is somewhere I want to be." McCutchen has been named in trade rumors all season.

Injuries

• Atlanta Braves placed third baseman Adonis Garcia on the 10-day disabled list with sprained left ring finger

• Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado's X-ray on injured head comes back negative.

• Pittsburgh Pirates placed catcher Francisco Cervelli on the 7-day disabled list with cncussion.

• Tampa Bay Rays placed second baseman Brad Miller on the 10-day disabled list with right groin strain.

• Milwaukee Brewers placed pitcher Matt Garza on the 10-day disabled list with chest contusion. Move to retroactive to June 4.

• Colorado Rockies placed outfielder Gerardo Parra on the 10-day disabled list with strained right quad.

• Minnesota Twins placed pitcher Hector Santiago on the 10-day disabled list with left shoulder strain.

