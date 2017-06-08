NBA

Most consecutive NBA playoff wins

No team in the NBA playoffs goes without losing, but some have had dominant playoff runs leading to championships.

With the 2017 versions of Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers breaking records and leaving opponents in the dust, winning streaks held by some of the greatest teams in NBA history are seeing their records fall by the wayside.

This year's Warriors have won 15 straight postseason games after winning the first three games of the 2017 NBA Finals against the Cavaliers.

Here is a look at the most consecutive NBA postseason wins in history, with the year the feat occurred and how many playoffs wins came from that particular year.

15 – Golden State Warriors, 2017 (active)

13 – Los Angeles Lakers, 1988 (2) and 1989 (11)

13 – Cleveland Cavaliers, 2016 (3) and 2017 (10)

12 – Detroit Pistons, 1989 (7) and 1990 (5)

12 – San Antonio Spurs, 1999

12 - Los Angeles Lakers, 2000 (1) and 2001 (11)

10 - New Jersey Nets, 2003

10 - Cleveland Cavaliers, 2016

10 - San Antonio Spurs, 2012

