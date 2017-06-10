How to create the perfect team to beat the Warriors

Mary Babers-Green, mother of Draymond Green, took to the internet during Game 4 of the Finals to assert (perhaps jokingly?) that the “officials were officially paid.”

Important context: when she tweeted this, it appeared that Draymond had been ejected after a second technical foul, in a sequence nobody really understood, which did not lead to his ejection (apparently his first-quarter tech was actually assesed to Steve Kerr). The storm of emojis would seem to suggest a degree of levity here, but there were a lot of tweets in a row.

There were a series of tweets here — and the refs were indeed pretty bad during the game. Still, it was noteworthy, and she was mostly right. Babers-Green is known for being endearingly outspoken, and hey — the Warriors got in foul trouble early, a lot of weird stuff happened during the game, and people who think the NBA is rigged had a lot of fodder.

It is, after all, a long-standing conspiracy theory. Remember that last year, Ayesha Curry was similarly upset during the Finals.

Anyway, here are all her tweets, in order, for the record, as they stand.

These OFFICIALS HAVE BEEN OFFICIALLY PAID! #💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩💩 — GreenMile (@BabersGreen) June 10, 2017

The REF TAKEOVER! — GreenMile (@BabersGreen) June 10, 2017

THE REFS HAVE LOST TOTAL CONTROL.....this some for real REC BALL! — GreenMile (@BabersGreen) June 10, 2017

Then she retweeted this one:

I've lost all respect sorry this is absolutely rigged for money... Or ratings im not sure which. I won't be silent . Just saw it live sry. — Matt (@xKingMatt) June 10, 2017

FRACKLENACKLE.

This has been some FRACKLENACKLE BULL..I am convince sitting court side that this storyline was written! #REFSSUCK — GreenMile (@BabersGreen) June 10, 2017

Oh, and the Cavs won the game 137–116.