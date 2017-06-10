NBA

NBA players react to Cavs rout of Warriors in Game 4

1:56 | NBA
Who are the wealthiest NBA owners?
icon
Scooby Axson
39 minutes ago

The Cleveland Cavaliers didn't want to take their summer vacation just yet, as they raced to a 49–point first quarter in route to a 137–116 beatdown over the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

The game featured six technical fouls, a Kevin Durant–LeBron James shouting match, questionable officiating and Cavaliers fans shouting "Russell Westbrook" at Durant. 

Golden State still leads the best-of-seven series three games to one. (Sound familiar?). Game 5 is Monday night in Oakland.

The NBA world was watching the game, and as usual they had plenty to say about the game.

Here are some of the reactions to the game.

[tweet"https://twitter.com/Quietstorm_32/status/873374495699906560]

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters