Who are the wealthiest NBA owners?

The Cleveland Cavaliers didn't want to take their summer vacation just yet, as they raced to a 49–point first quarter in route to a 137–116 beatdown over the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

The game featured six technical fouls, a Kevin Durant–LeBron James shouting match, questionable officiating and Cavaliers fans shouting "Russell Westbrook" at Durant.

Golden State still leads the best-of-seven series three games to one. (Sound familiar?). Game 5 is Monday night in Oakland.

The NBA world was watching the game, and as usual they had plenty to say about the game.

Here are some of the reactions to the game.

This guy @KyrieIrving is special! — Mike Miller (@MikeMiller_13) June 10, 2017

CAVS IN 7!! 💯 — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) June 10, 2017

Nobody should be suspended or nothing. Let this shit rock out — Brandon Jennings (@brandonjennings) June 10, 2017

@cavs good job guys — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) June 10, 2017

At least don't make it obvious! #NBAFinals — Patrick Patterson (@pdpatt) June 10, 2017

This is a GOOD game!!! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 10, 2017

It's some real talent on that floor for all yall that's watching You jive turkeys — Jordan Crawford (@jcraw55) June 10, 2017

LeBron WTF..... — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) June 10, 2017

[tweet"https://twitter.com/Quietstorm_32/status/873374495699906560]