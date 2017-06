These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

The Golden State Warriors are still one win away from winning a second NBA title in three seasons.

Cleveland staved off elimination with a dominate 137–116 rout in Game 4, setting Finals records for most points in a quarter and half. Cleveland also hit 24 three-pointers in the victory.

The Game 4 win snapped Golden State's 15–game playoff winning streak. Golden State still has a 3–1 series lead, and has a chance to win the title at home. Their 2015 title–clinching victory was won in Cleveland.

Find out how to watch Monday's Game 5 below.

How to watch Game 5

When: 9 p.m. ET, Monday, June 12

TV: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN