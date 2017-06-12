Former NBA referee Tim Donaghy is back with a fresh NBA Finals conspiracy theory: It's rigged!

OK, so he said basically the same thing last year. In 2016, he claimed the NBA suspended Draymond Green to prolong the 2016 Finals. Now he's predicting that the league is going to try to influence Game 5 to ensure the series goes six or seven games.

“No doubt in my mind they would love this to go to a Game 6. They are going to show (the refs) a lot of plays that should’ve been called against Golden State that weren’t," Donaghy told KNBR. "I think they are going to concentrate on Draymond to make sure he isn’t able to be in any physicality, or roughhouse in any way, shape or form. You are probably going to see him in foul trouble again. It’s a situation where they are going to try and get a Game 6 and open things up so they can create more revenue for the league."

Donaghy served 15 months in prison for wagering on games in which he officiated. He was released in November 2009. The NBA forced Donaghy out of the league in 2007 after the scandal came to light.

"I think what matters is we get this to a Game 6 and possibly a Game 7 to grab some global attention and an enormous amount of revenue," Donaghy said.

Here's a transcript of Donaghy's full comments on the subject, courtesy of KNBR's Kevin Jones:

The Warriors lead the Cavaliers 3–1. Game 5 is Monday night.