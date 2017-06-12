Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay has declined his $14.3 million player option and will hit free agency.

The decision to test free agency waters was confirmed by Zach Lowe of ESPN. It was initially reported that Gay intended to opt out of his contract in May.

Gay suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in January and missed the remainder of the season. He finished the year averaging 18.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 30 games. Gay has said his rehab is on schedule.

He has played his last three seasons in Sacramento.