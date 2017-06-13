Since the start of baseball’s multi-round playoffs in 1969, only one team has come through unscathed: the ’76 Reds, a team that stands apart for many reasons. They led the National League in every major offensive category en route to a 102-win season. Joe Morgan won his second straight National League MVP after leading the NL in OPS, while Pete Rose was tops in hits, runs and doubles. And where the ’75 Reds required a challenging seven games to top Boston in the World Series, the ’76 team had no such problems. Cincinnati swept the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS and toyed with the Yankees in the Fall Classic. Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench was never better, batting .444 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the seven games and earning World Series MVP honors.