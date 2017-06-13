NBA rumors: Heat to pursue guard Gordon Hayward

With the draft less than two weeks away and the NBA Finals coming to a close, teams are focused on draft boards and the free agent signing period starting in July.

The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers have decisions to make about their rosters, with the Warriors set to have eight unrestricted free agents and the Cavaliers possibly retooling their roster to keep up with the NBA champions.

Check out the latest NBA rumors, including SI's latest Mock Draft.

• The Miami Heat are "loading up" now to pursue guard Gordon Hayward. Hayward could opt out of his deal this summer. (ESPN.com)

• The Minnesota Timberwolves are expected to pursue guards Jrue Holiday, George Hill or Jeff Teague in free agency. (Real GM)

• Potential lottery pick Josh Jackson canceled Tuesday's scheduled workout with the Boston Celtics. (ESPN.com)

• Executives and players around the NBA believe Chris Paul to the San Antonio Spurs is a realistic possibility. (HoopsHype)

• The Chicago Bulls and Dwyane Wade met last weekend. Wade has a $23.8 million player option for next season, which he must exercise by June 27. (Chicago Tribune)

• The Atlanta Hawks are likely to target a big man in next week's NBA draft. The Hawks have the No. 19 selection in the draft. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)