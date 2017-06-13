NBA

NBA rumors: Heat to pursue guard Gordon Hayward

1:56 | NBA
Who are the wealthiest NBA owners?
icon
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

With the draft less than two weeks away and the NBA Finals coming to a close, teams are focused on draft boards and the free agent signing period starting in July.

The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers have decisions to make about their rosters, with the Warriors set to have eight unrestricted free agents and the Cavaliers possibly retooling their roster to keep up with the NBA champions.

Check out the latest NBA rumors, including SI's latest Mock Draft.

• The Miami Heat are "loading up" now to pursue guard Gordon Hayward. Hayward could opt out of his deal this summer. (ESPN.com)

• The Minnesota Timberwolves are expected to pursue guards Jrue Holiday, George Hill or Jeff Teague in free agency. (Real GM)

• Potential lottery pick Josh Jackson canceled Tuesday's scheduled workout with the Boston Celtics. (ESPN.com)

• Executives and players around the NBA believe Chris Paul to the San Antonio Spurs is a realistic possibility. (HoopsHype)

• The Chicago Bulls and Dwyane Wade met last weekend. Wade has a $23.8 million player option for next season, which he must exercise by June 27. (Chicago Tribune)

• The Atlanta Hawks are likely to target a big man in next week's NBA draft. The Hawks have the No. 19 selection in the draft. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters