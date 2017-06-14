NBA

Fan with toaster signed by Klay Thompson invited to Warriors' Parade

NBA
Kevin Durant named Finals MVP after winning first championship
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Ronnie Reyes, the fan who got his toaster signed by Klay Thompson in March, says he was invited to the Golden State Warriors' championship parade.

The Warriors lost just two games since Reyes' tweet went viral as Golden State defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games to win their second NBA title in three years.

Reyes received a Warriors-branded branded toaster during the 2013 Christmas holidays. His family already had a Warriors toaster and so he took it to an autograph session with David Lee. He then added Draymond Green's signature in 2014 and continued his tradition over the years.

