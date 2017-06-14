Fan with toaster signed by Klay Thompson invited to Warriors' Parade

Ronnie Reyes, the fan who got his toaster signed by Klay Thompson in March, says he was invited to the Golden State Warriors' championship parade.

The Warriors lost just two games since Reyes' tweet went viral as Golden State defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games to win their second NBA title in three years.

Still can't believe it. @KlayThompson legit invited me to the parade last night. All because of a toaster. #DubNation — Ronnie • GSWToaster (@R_Dollaz) June 13, 2017

Reyes received a Warriors-branded branded toaster during the 2013 Christmas holidays. His family already had a Warriors toaster and so he took it to an autograph session with David Lee. He then added Draymond Green's signature in 2014 and continued his tradition over the years.