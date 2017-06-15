The Golden State Warriors wrapped up their second NBA title in three years this week, and they'll be taking to the streets to celebrate Thursday morning in Oakland.

The parade will follow the same route as the 2015 festivities, starting at Broadway and 11th Street before making its way through downtown. It will end at the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center. City officials expect up to two million fans to show up, dwarfing the million who took to the streets last time.

For those of you who aren't in Oakland or don't want to fight traffic, here are your options for online streaming or TV watching.

How to watch

When: Thursday, June 15, 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area locally

Live stream: CBS-SF Bay Area, Mercury News