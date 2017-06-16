NBA

LeBron James says he didn't start superteams

Scooby Axson
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James says he is not the one who created the "superteam" era that has characterized the NBA over the last decade.

James appeared on the "Road Trippin'" podcast, which is hosted by teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye, and addressed the subject.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was quoted as saying "you started the superteam, bro!" referring to the James teaming up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh when he left Cleveland in free agency to join the Miami Heat in 2010.

James helped the Heat appear in four straight NBA Finals and win two championships.

"No," James said when he was asked about it. "No. I mean in 2003, the Lakers combined Karl Malone, Gary Payton, Shaq and Kobe. And in '96, when Jordan was retired, the Rockets joined Charles Barkley, Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler all on the same team.

"But I don't look at it as ... I definitely didn't start the superteam, if that's what he's trying to say. But I just feel like that it's great that on the day you're celebrating your championship, my likeness and my name is in your head. I love that."

James averaged 33.6 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists during the NBA Finals loss to the Warriors.

