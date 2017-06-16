Former UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball may speak to other teams in the lottery after he finishes his second meeting with the Los Angeles Lakers, reports ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne.

Ball still is unlikely to speak or work out for the Boston Celtics, who have the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday's draft.

According to the report, Ball is "hopeful" that the Lakers will let him know if he "separated himself" throughout the draft process.

Los Angeles has the No. 2 pick and has worked Kansas guard Josh Jackson, De'Aaron Fox from Kentucky and Washington guard Markelle Fultz. All three are considered locks to be a lottery selections.

There has also been chatter about the Lakers possibly entertaining trading out of the No. 2 slot, but Shelburne reports that is highly unlikely.

The Lakers finished 26–56 last season, and have missed the playoffs in each of the last four years.

The team fired general manager Mitch Kupchak and executive Jim Buss and named former Lakers great Magic Johnson president of basketball operations