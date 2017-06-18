NBA

Diana Taurasi breaks WNBA all-time scoring record

2:00 | More Sports
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi scored more than 14 points to become the WNBA's all-time leading scorer on Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Sparks.

The previous WNBA leading scorer is Houston Comets and Los Angeles Sparks star Tina Thompson, who recorded 7,488 points in her 17-year career. Taurasi accomplished the feat in her 13th season.

Taurasi has been a member of the Mercury since she was selected with the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2004. She has won four Olympic gold medals, two world titles, three WNBA championships and three NCAA championships in her career.

