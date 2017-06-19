The 2017 NBA draft will be held on Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Philadelphia 76ers hold the No. 1 overall pick after trading with the Boston Celtics. The Los Angeles Lakers pick at No. 2. The Boston Celtics dropped from the top pick to the No. 3 spot. Phoenix and Sacramento round out the top five.

The NBA draft will be broadcast on ESPN and will be available to view online on WatchESPN.

Below is a look at the first-round draft order:

1. Philadelphia

2. Los Angeles

3. Boston

4. Phoenix

5. Sacramento

6. Orlando

7. Minnesota

8. New York

9. Dallas

10. Sacramento

11. Charlotte

12. Detroit

13. Denver

14. Miami

15. Portland

16. Chicago

17. Milwaukee

18. Indiana

19. Atlanta

20. Portland

21. Oklahoma

22. Brooklyn

23. Toronto

24. Utah

25. Orlando

26. Portland

27. Brooklyn

28. Los Angeles

29. San Antonio

30. Utah