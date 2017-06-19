NBA

When is the NBA draft? 2017 date, schedule, draft order

0:59 | NBA
Celtics, Sixers agree to trade draft picks, Philly will select Markelle Fultz No. 1
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

The 2017 NBA draft will be held on Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Philadelphia 76ers hold the No. 1 overall pick after trading with the Boston Celtics. The Los Angeles Lakers pick at No. 2. The Boston Celtics dropped from the top pick to the No. 3 spot. Phoenix and Sacramento round out the top five.

The NBA draft will be broadcast on ESPN and will be available to view online on WatchESPN.

Below is a look at the first-round draft order:

1. Philadelphia

2. Los Angeles

3. Boston

4. Phoenix

5. Sacramento

6. Orlando

7. Minnesota

8. New York

9. Dallas

10. Sacramento

11. Charlotte

12. Detroit

13. Denver

14. Miami

15. Portland

16. Chicago

17. Milwaukee

18. Indiana

19. Atlanta

20. Portland

21. Oklahoma

22. Brooklyn

23. Toronto

24. Utah

25. Orlando

26. Portland

27. Brooklyn

28. Los Angeles

29. San Antonio

30. Utah

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters