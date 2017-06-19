When is the NBA draft? 2017 date, schedule, draft order
The 2017 NBA draft will be held on Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
The Philadelphia 76ers hold the No. 1 overall pick after trading with the Boston Celtics. The Los Angeles Lakers pick at No. 2. The Boston Celtics dropped from the top pick to the No. 3 spot. Phoenix and Sacramento round out the top five.
The NBA draft will be broadcast on ESPN and will be available to view online on WatchESPN.
Below is a look at the first-round draft order:
1. Philadelphia
2. Los Angeles
3. Boston
4. Phoenix
5. Sacramento
6. Orlando
7. Minnesota
8. New York
9. Dallas
10. Sacramento
11. Charlotte
12. Detroit
13. Denver
14. Miami
15. Portland
16. Chicago
17. Milwaukee
18. Indiana
19. Atlanta
20. Portland
21. Oklahoma
22. Brooklyn
23. Toronto
24. Utah
25. Orlando
26. Portland
27. Brooklyn
28. Los Angeles
29. San Antonio
30. Utah