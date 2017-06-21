NBA

Report: Rockets to offer James Harden major contract extension

1:57 | NBA
Trading DeAndre Jordan would be smart move for Clippers
Jeremy Woo
38 minutes ago

The Houston Rockets are planning to offer James Harden a contract extension for the second consecutive year, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Harden accepted an extension last season that will pay him $91.4 million over the next three seasons. Under the new collective bargaining agreement, which goes into effect July 1, Harden will be eligible for the new Designated Player Veteran Exception after making the All-NBA team this season.

The team plans to extend him “at the first opportunity,” according to the ChronicleA max deal could pay Harden in the neighborhood of $168 million over four years.

The move is said to serve as a sign to free agents that Harden is in place for the long-term. Houston could in theory clear cap space to sign a big-name free agent.

Feigen also reports Rockets general manager Daryl Morey will receive a four-year contract extension.

