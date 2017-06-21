Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith appears to have been hacked on social media again.

A screenshot of his Facebook surfaced, where he posted "Goood Bye CAVS!!"

He took to Twitter to say, "Idk what's going on with social media but this is crazy. I'm not leaving the #Cavs"

Smith was hacked earlier in the month when the Cavaliers dropped to 3–0 in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors and a tweet appeared that said "Cavs in 7." It was deleted less than 10 minutes later.

Smith needs to find a better place to put save his passwords.