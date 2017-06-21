NBA

J.R. Smith's Facebook was hacked to say he was leaving the Cavaliers

0:50 | NBA
Lakers, Pacers discussing Paul George trade ahead of draft
Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith appears to have been hacked on social media again.

A screenshot of his Facebook surfaced, where he posted "Goood Bye CAVS!!"

He took to Twitter to say, "Idk what's going on with social media but this is crazy. I'm not leaving the #Cavs"

Smith was hacked earlier in the month when the Cavaliers dropped to 3–0 in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors and a tweet appeared that said "Cavs in 7." It was deleted less than 10 minutes later.

Smith needs to find a better place to put save his passwords. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters