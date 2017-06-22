NBA Draft: Did 76ers give up too much to draft Markelle Fultz?

The Brooklyn Nets hobbled to a 20-62 record in the 2016-17 season, so the draft offers an opportunity to bring some fresh faces to the beleaguered team. Their needs, though, are vast.

The Nets held two first-rounders, but the team reportedly traded the No. 27 pick to the Lakers as part of a deal to swap Brook Lopez for D'Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov.

The team's rookies this past year were Caris LeVert (No. 20 overall in the 2016 draft) and Isaiah Whitehead (No. 42 overall), each of whom had largely successful opening seasons. LeVert shined as a scorer with upside, and Whitehead's passing ability was on display throughout the year.

Here's the full list of picks the Nets hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated with grades and analysis as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 22 (No. 22 overall)

Round 2, Pick 27 (No. 57 overall)