Bulls trade Jimmy Butler to Timberwolves for LaVine, No. 7 pick in NBA draft blockbuster

Chris Chavez
34 minutes ago

The Chicago Bulls have reportedly traded swingman Jimmy Butler and the 16th overall pick to the Minnesota Timbewolves in exchange for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the 7th overall pick in the draft, according to KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune.

Chicago had approach the Sixers offering Butler for the No. 3 pick in this week’s draft, before Philly shipped that pick to Boston. The Cleveland Cavaliers also reportedly had interest in acquiring Butler. He reportedly informed the Cleveland Cavaliers that he would prefer to stay in Chicago than be traded.

Butler, a 27-year-old three-time All-Star, is under contract for two more seasons and has a player option for 2019–20. His name first became the subject of trade speculation around the February trade deadline.

