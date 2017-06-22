Kansas swingman Josh Jackson is considered one of the top prospects in the NBA draft, which will take place Thursday night in Brooklyn.

Jackson was named the Big 12 conference newcomer of the year. He averaged 16.3 points and 7.4 rebounds in his lone season with the Jayhawks.

The Jayhawks reached the Elite Eight before being eliminated by Oregon.

SI.com ranked Jackson as the best wing available in the 2017 class. Learn more about Jackson by reading Jeremy Woo's breakdown below.

Josh Jackson scouting report

Stats: 16.3 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 3.0 APG, 51.3% FG, 37.8% 3FG

Bio: A projected top-five pick, Jackson is one of the more rounded wing players in this class. He was named a second-team All-American and Big 12 Freshman of the Year after an impressive season at Kansas. Jackson checks most of the boxes you want in a wing player—he’s a great athlete, can get to the rim, create shots off the dribble and can really defend when he wants to. He has a reputation for being extremely competitive, although his emotions can get the best of him at times. Jackson has the ability to become a high level two-way standout.

Strengths: Jackson is a clever scorer who prefers to play downhill but has a little bit of shake off the dribble. He’s a solid passer and at his best in the open floor, where he can attack the basket and find teammates. He’s built well and should be able to deal with NBA physicality. Jackson is an excellent on-ball defender when he’s keyed in and has solid instincts on that side of the ball.

Weaknesses: It all comes down to the jump shot for Jackson, who shot the ball pretty well from three at Kansas but still has flawed mechanics and will need some refinement. He knows how to get to his jumper off the dribble, but isn’t there yet as a shooter. Fixing his shot will be the first task wherever he ends up. Maturity comes with time, but it’s fair to question Jackson given an off-the-court incident at Kansas and his occasional bouts of bad body language on the court. It won’t preclude him from a desirable draft spot.

- Jeremy Woo

Fast facts about Josh Jackson:

Birthday: February 10, 1997

Position: Shooting guard/Small forward

Height: 6'8"

Weight: 205lbs.

Hometown: Southfield, Mich.

High School: Prolific Prep