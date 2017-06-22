The New York Knicks finished the 2016-2017 season in the bottom quadrant of the league with a 31-51 record. Defensive woes plagued the team in a largely dysfunctional year, and Carmelo Anthony's future remains up in the air. The draft will be the start to what should be an interesting summer ahead.

One of the biggest needs is at point guard, which the team could potentially try to solve in the draft. The Knicks had no selections in last year's draft, but the 2015 draft saw them take Kristaps Porzingis with the No. 4 overall pick. Porzingis has been rumored to be on the trade block.

Here's the full list of picks the Knicks hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated with grades and analysis as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 8 (No. 8 overall)

Round 2, Pick 14 (No. 44 overall)

Round 2, Pick 28 (No. 58 overall)