With a 29-53 record, the Magic's season certainly didn't pan out the way the team hoped. Orlando went all-in on a defense-first strategy, bolstered by a trade for Serge Ibaka that sent Victor Oladipo, 2016 first-round pick Domantas Sabonis and Ersan Ilyasova to the Thunder last offseason. Ibaka struggled to be the rim protector Orlando needed him to be, leading the way for the Magic to finish as one of the worst defensive teams in the league. After former general manager Rod Hennigan was let go, Orlando brought in Jeff Weltman as president of basketball operations and John Hammond as general manager ahead of this week's draft.

Given the team's widespread needs, it's difficult to identify one position group the Magic might hone in on. It's more likely they'll use their pair of first-round picks to take the most talented players available and build around them.

Here's the full list of picks the Magic hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated with grades and analysis as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 6 (No. 6 overall)

Round 1, Pick 25 (No. 25 overall)

Round 2, Pick 3 (No. 33 overall)

Round 2, Pick 5 (No. 35 overall)