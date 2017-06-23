Lamar Odom responded Friday through an attorney to Stephen A. Smith’s loud comments about his past drug habits.

After a First Take rant in which Smith berated Knicks president Phil Jackson for signing Odom early in his Knicks tenure, shouting “he was on crack!” live on air, Odom and his attorney hit back in a statement, which can be found below.

Odom debunked Smith’s assessment of the situation and asked for some form of response from ESPN. Smith has not apologized. It is not the first time he has come after athletes, either, after a notable beef with Kevin Durant, among others.