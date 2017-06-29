Jimmy Butler, who was traded from the Chicago Bulls to the Minnesota Timberwolves on draft night, has a bold strategy for critics: Call him.

At his introductory press conference, Butler gave out a phone number, saying he had his phone in his back pocket and that whoever has anything to say to him should feel free to call.

Watch the exchange below:

'My phone's in my back pocket right now. Whoever has anything to say to me, feel free. 773-899-6071.' pic.twitter.com/qgBhAHcOZ3 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 29, 2017

The number (if you're interested in chatting) is 773-899-6071. Butler joins the Timberwolves after six years with the Bulls.