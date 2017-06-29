NBA

WATCH: Jimmy Butler gives out phone number at press conference

4:59 | NBA
The Crossover's panel breaks down the Jimmy Butler trade
Tanner Walters
33 minutes ago

Jimmy Butler, who was traded from the Chicago Bulls to the Minnesota Timberwolves on draft night, has a bold strategy for critics: Call him.

At his introductory press conference, Butler gave out a phone number, saying he had his phone in his back pocket and that whoever has anything to say to him should feel free to call.

Watch the exchange below:

The number (if you're interested in chatting) is 773-899-6071. Butler joins the Timberwolves after six years with the Bulls.

